BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VLADIMIR, Russia May 29 Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he expected the federal budget deficit this year to stand at 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Last week Siluanov said that his ministry projected a deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP in 2015.
Siluanov also said Russia will refrain from borrowing on foreign markets in 2016 and that domestic borrowing will stand roughly at the same level as in 2015.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: