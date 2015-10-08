MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia is planning a federal budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a government meeting to discuss the budget on Thursday, equivalent to 2.36 trillion roubles ($37.90 billion).

Siluanov also said that the budget plan envisages using 2.136 trillion roubles from the country's Reserve Fund to finance the deficit next year. ($1 = 62.2700 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jason Bush)