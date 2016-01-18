MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia saw a net private sector capital outflow of $56.9 billion in 2015, and a current account surplus of $65.8 billion, the central bank said on Monday, citing preliminary balance of payments data.

The net capital outflow was $9.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with an inflow of $3.4 billion in the third quarter, the data showed. The current account surplus increased to $13 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.5 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)