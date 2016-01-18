BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia saw a net private sector capital outflow of $56.9 billion in 2015, and a current account surplus of $65.8 billion, the central bank said on Monday, citing preliminary balance of payments data.
The net capital outflow was $9.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with an inflow of $3.4 billion in the third quarter, the data showed. The current account surplus increased to $13 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.5 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.