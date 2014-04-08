MOSCOW, April 8 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $50.6 billion by companies and banks in the first quarter of 2014, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the Russian central bank on Tuesday.

The surplus on Russia's current account amounted to $27.6 billion in the first quarter, with the trade surplus amounting to $51.4 billion, the central bank estimates showed. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)