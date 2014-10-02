MOSCOW Oct 2 The Russian Central Bank will not
introduce restrictions on cross-border capital and currency
movements in its worst-case scenario that envisages oil prices
falling to $60 per barrel, the bank's governor, Elvira
Nabiullina, said on Thursday.
"There will not be any restrictions, not even in the 'stress
scenario'," Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of the
VTB Capital Russia Calling investment forum.
On Wednesday, the central bank said it was working on a
'stress scenario', in addition to its existing three scenarios
for monetary policy outlook, that envisages a sharp fall in
crude prices, Russia's chief exports, to $60 a barrel.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)