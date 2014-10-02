* Russia central bank's new scenario envisages $60 oil price
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russia's central bank will not
introduce restrictions on cross-border capital and currency
movements even under its worst-case scenario where oil falls to
$60 per barrel, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"There will not be any restrictions, not even in the 'stress
scenario'," Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of the
VTB Capital Russia Calling investment forum.
The central bank said on Wednesday it was working on a
"stress scenario" for the monetary policy outlook, in addition
to its existing three scenarios, based on a sharp fall in the
price of oil, Russia's chief export, to $60 a barrel.
The bank's base scenario for 2015-2017 assumes an oil price
of over $100 per barrel of Urals blend URL-E, which trades at
a slight premium over the benchmark Brent crude. The
bank's current most pessimistic scenario sees the oil price
falling to $86.5 per barrel by 2017.
On Thursday, Urals stood at around $93 per barrel.
"We are only now developing this (stress) scenario, but we
do not consider the possibility of introducing such restrictions
(capital controls)," Nabiullina said.
"In our view, they are inefficient and our experience has
shown that they cannot be effective."
Russia introduced capital account liberalisation only in
2006, after years of trying to repair the financial damage of
the post-Soviet era.
"When we are talking about a stress scenario, we want to
understand where there will be bottlenecks, systemic threats,
problems and how we should prepare our monetary policy for
them," she added.
She said she sees the probability of the $60-per-barrel
scenario as "very low".
