MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that cutting the level of capital requirements for the banking sector will allow banks to increase lending to the economy.

Speaking to members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, she said that the central bank expects the banking sector to remain stable next year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)