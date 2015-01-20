HONG KONG Jan 20 Russia is not experiencing the
same pace of capital outflows as it did at the end of 2008 and
sees no need to introduce capital controls, central bank first
deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We do not see the objective need of capital control
measures," she said in an interview on the sidelines of the
Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
Net outflows by companies and banks reached a record $151.5
billion last year, nearly three times the 2013 level and
exceeding the $133.6 billion of outflows in 2008 during the
global financial crisis, illustrating the impact of Western
sanctions and the blow to investor confidence from slumping oil
prices.
But Yudayeva said the 2008 outflows were concentrated in the
second half of that year, when the pace was much faster than in
the last six months of 2014.
Asked about the threat of a downgrade of Russia's sovereign
rating downgrade to "junk" after international rating agencies
placed the country on negative outlook, Yudayeva said Russia was
going to honour its debt payments
She said Russia's foreign currency debt represented only
around 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
and that overall debt was at about 15 percent of GDP.
"Whatever the rating agencies said, we believe the
probability of any negative event on these debt payments is
actually zero," Yudayeva said.
Yudayeva said that in the light of oil prices now hovering
at around $50 a barrel, the central bank was likely to lower the
oil price range it uses in its base line macro scenario, now at
$60-$80 a barrel.
The central banker also said bad loans at Russian banks were
on the rise and that ensuring the adequate capitalisation of
banks was currently a "big concern".
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Richard Borsuk)