MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's central bank updated
its balance of payments data for 2015 on Thursday, increasing
the size of last year's current account surplus to $69.6 billion
and upping the net private sector capital outflow to $58.1
billion.
Previously the bank had said it saw a current account
surplus of $65.8 billion in 2015 and a net private sector
capital outflow of $56.9 billion.
Capital outflows last year were significantly lower than in
2014, while the current account surplus grew as imports
contracted more sharply than exports.
