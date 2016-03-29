MOSCOW, March 29 The Russian economy adapted better to falling oil prices in the first quarter than it did last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank said in a statement reviewing Russia's economic performance that the annualised decline in gross domestic product was estimated at 1.7-2.0 percent between January and March.

It added that the situation on the labour market remained stable. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)