MOSCOW Oct 21 The Russian central bank reiterated on Wednesday its monetary policy goal of bringing inflation down to 4 percent, insisting it would achieve the target without harming growth.

Speaking to members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina also said the banking sector would see a profit of around 100-200 billion roubles ($3.19 billion) this year. ($1 = 62.7200 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)