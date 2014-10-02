MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's central bank will introduce seven-day and 28-day foreign currency repo auctions within a few weeks, the bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

She told a VTB Capital conference that the new facility would help Russian companies and banks deal with problems caused by the closure of external markets. The bank recently introduced an overnight dollar-rouble swap facility as a means of addressing the heavy demand for dollars. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)