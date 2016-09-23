MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the central bank's recent stress tests showed that Russia's banking sector was more resilient than before.

Nabiullina also told a finance forum that the stress tests envisaged an oil price of $25 per barrel. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)