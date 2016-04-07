(Adds quote, details, context)

MOSCOW, April 7 An expected contraction in Russia's economy this year may be less than 1.3-1.5 percent, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, assuming oil prices stay around current levels.

"The Bank of Russia expects the continuation of an insignificant economic decline this year - around 1.3-1.5 percent at an (average) oil price of $30 per barrel," she said at a banking conference. "If, of course, the oil price will be higher, as it is now for example, the decline may be less."

Nabiullina was referring to the bank's most recent official growth forecast published in mid-March, which had assumed an average oil price of $30 per barrel in 2016 as its base scenario.

Since then the oil price has rallied strongly to around $40 per barrel, ahead of a meeting of major producers later this month that will discuss a planned output freeze.

Nabiullina also said that a recent sharp decline in inflation, to 7.3 percent in March, did not necessarily mean that inflation would continue to fall.

Inflation has more than halved since hitting a 13-year high of 16.9 percent in March 2015. However, the central bank and independent analysts have cautioned that inflation is likely to pick up again over the coming months as one-off factors drop out of the figures.