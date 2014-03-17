BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's deputy economy minister warned on Monday that the country's economy is in crisis.
Speaking at a local business conference, Deputy Economy Minister Sergei Belyakov said there are "clear signs" of the Russian economy being in crisis.
Analysts say that the economy is set to suffer from the continued weakness of the rouble and the fall-out from President Vladimir Putin's stand-off with the West over Ukraine .
The central bank, which revised its gross domestic product growth forecast down in February, estimates that the economy will expand by 1.5-1.8 percent this year.
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement