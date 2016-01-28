(Adds quote, context)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Jan 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday his ministry had proposed spending around 210 billion roubles ($2.75 billion) on measures to help the country navigate an economic downturn, saying the money would come from an anti-crisis fund.

Government sources told Reuters last week Russian officials had set aside 135 billion roubles to support the real economy in a draft anti-crisis plan.

They said that the measures could be partly financed using a 340 billion cushion the government has accrued from freezing contributions to private pension funds.

Ministries are still lobbying the country's leadership to get their spending proposals accepted. The Finance Ministry is likely to oppose any large increases in spending.

"If you take away what has already been budgeted, then there remains a sum of around 210 billion roubles, for which the funding source is the anti-crisis fund," Ulyukayev told reporters when asked about the government's anti-crisis plan.

He did not elaborate. Sources told Reuters last week that part of the draft plan also called for social spending to support employment and compensate for rising drug prices.

Russia is actively considering its response to an economic slump driven largely by a collapse in oil prices.

Russia is actively considering its response to an economic slump driven largely by a collapse in oil prices.

But it must balance the need to support its shrinking economy with its desire to preserve funds to help it navigate one of its worst downturns since Vladimir Putin came to power. ($1 = 76.2900 roubles)