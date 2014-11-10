RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he is hopeful that speculation against the rouble would stop soon and that there is no fundamental economic reason for the currency's slide.
The rouble has slumped nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis shrivelled Russia's exports and investment inflows. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.