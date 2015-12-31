(Corrects Oct. 1 figure for foreign debt to $538.2 billion from
MOSCOW Dec 31 The level of Russia's foreign
debts fell to $538.2 billion on Oct. 1, down from $555.7 billion
on July 1, the Russian central bank said on Friday.
The Oct. 1 figure represents an upward revision compared
with a previous estimate of $521.6 billion published in October.
The central bank also said Russia ran a current account
surplus of $7.5 billion in the third quarter, an upward revision
from its previous estimate.
Preliminary data published in October had estimated the
current account surplus at $5.4 billion in the third quarter.
