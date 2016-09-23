MOSCOW, Sept 23 The Russian Finance Ministry will only decide how much debt it needs to raise once it has a clear understanding of budget revenues and expenditures over the next three years, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Friday.

The ministry is finalising its proposals for the 2017-2019 budget which are due to be submitted to the government on Oct. 13. Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said domestic and foreign borrowing could increase next year.

"Estimates of expenditures and revenues are being finalised," Storchak told Reuters in an interview. "Only after they are completed .. will we have a number." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Lena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)