UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told an economic forum on Friday that the policy of state firms channelling 50 percent of their profits for dividends should be carefully considered. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts