MOSCOW May 17 Russia may replace its plan to borrow on external markets in 2016 with domestic borrowing, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday in an interview on Rossiya 24 television.

Russia's external borrowing plan calls for up to $3 billion in 2016, while domestic borrowing plan stands at 800 billion roubles ($12.4 billion). ($1 = 64.4545 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova, writing by Jason Bush)