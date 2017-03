MOSCOW May 20 Russia's federal budget deficit in 2016 should not exceed 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov also added that the finance ministry proposes cutting the budget deficit by 1 percent of GDP annually.

The ministry expects the budget deficit this year at around 3.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)