MOSCOW May 18 Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev expects Russia's economy to contract by less than 2.8 percent this year, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Monday.

Last month, he said that gross domestic product would most likely decline 2.8 percent in 2015, a slightly better forecast than the ministry's previous forecast of a 3 percent contraction.

The Russian economy shrank by 1.9 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)