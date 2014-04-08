* Revised forecast sees more gov't spending for growth

* Growth seen at 0.5 pct in 2014 if no government stimulus

* Net capital ouflow seen at $100 billion in 2014

* End-2014 inflation forecast upped to 6 pct from 4.8 pct (Adds quotes, details)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's Economy Ministry more than halved its official economic growth forecast for 2014 on Tuesday, underscoring the negative impact of international tensions over Ukraine on Russia's already struggling economy.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said that under its new "base case" scenario, the ministry is projecting economic growth of 1.1 percent this year, down from its original forecast of 2.5 percent.

But he said even that target would be unattainable unless the government boosted its spending, requiring the relaxation of tough budget rules designed to keep spending in check.

"This is possible in conditions of softening, that is modification, of the budget rule," Klepach said, referring to a provision that limits government expenditures by tying them to the long-run oil price.

Under a second, more pessimistic, scenario that assumed no change in fiscal policy, the ministry projects economic growth this year at just 0.5 percent.

It is unclear how far Klepach's call for a relaxation of fiscal rules will be heeded by the government. The finance ministry has vigorously defended these rules as a way to protect the economy from a possible fall in the oil price.

But pressure is now growing on Russia to find ways to shore up a stagnating economy that has been severely hurt by the international crisis over Ukraine.

The rise in East-West tensions has shaken investor confidence and raised the prospect of tough western sanctions that would target key sectors of the Russian economy.

Klepach said the ministry's conservative forecast did not factor in possible tougher western sanctions. "We aren't considering shock variants, connected with sanctions, connected with serious cataclysms in the global economy," he said.

He said the cut in the growth forecast reflected greater capital outflows, as well as less demand for Russian energy exports in Ukraine and the European Union.

The International Monetary Fund also revised its growth forecast for Russia on Tuesday, cutting it to 1.3 percent from 2 percent, but it warned that there were downside risks because of the geopolitical tensions around Ukraine.

Last month the World Bank warned that Russia's economy could contract by 1.8 percent in 2014 if the Ukraine crisis escalated.

In another sign of concern over the deteriorating economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that "the business climate must be improved substantially".

DETERIORATING CONFIDENCE

One sign of deteriorating investor confidence came on Tuesday, when the central bank published balance of payments data that showed an estimated $50.6 billion in net capital outflow in the first quarter.

The figure was somewhat better than a forecast of $65-70 billion made by the Economy Ministry last month. But it was equivalent to around 80 percent of the total 2013 outflow.

For 2014 as a whole, the Economy Ministry projected capital outflows at $100 billion, in line with a preliminary estimate it made last month.

The ministry saw inflation ending the year at 6 percent, a much more pessimistic forecast than its previous official forecast of 4.8 percent.

The new forecast follows a sharp fall in the rouble in recent weeks, driven by the large capital outflows. The weaker rouble pushed up in inflation in March to 6.9 percent, from 6.2 percent in February.

In its latest forecast, the ministry saw the rouble averaging 36.3 to the dollar this year, significantly weaker than its previous forecast of 33.9.

It projected the country's current account surplus at $36 billion in 2014 - or $48 billion under the conservative growth scenario - an upward revision compared with its previous forecast of $21 billion, reflecting the effect of less spending on imports and a weaker rouble. (Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Tom Heneghan)