By Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya MOSCOW, May 16 The Russian government has adopted a forecast of 0.5 percent economic growth for this year, but the finance ministry said on Friday it saw that target as overly optimistic given the risks the country is facing. A heavy outflow of capital and plummeting investment in the wake of the March annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region has forced the Russian government to pick a sober estimate of the economy's potential. The government had two economic expansion scenarios for 2014-2017, with the more optimistic seeing growth at 1.1 percent this year. On Thursday, it adopted its more conservative target for this year and the next three years. The finance ministry on Friday confirmed the new scenario but warned that even this forecast, which includes a 2 percent growth goal for next year, looked too ambitious. "We consider the adopted scenario a bit optimistic. We have told the government that, but we support it," the ministry's press service cited Minister Anton Siluanov as saying. Following are the government's new 2014-2017 forecasts. F1 stands for adopted, base scenario, F2 stands for alternative, optimistic forecast; previous forecasts are shown in brackets: INDICATOR SCENARIOS 2014 2015 2016 2017 GDP (pct) F1 0.5 2.0 2.5 3.3 F2 1.1 3.2 3.8 4.2 (2.5) (3.1) (3.3) (n/a) Oil price ($ per F1 104 100 100 98 barrel of Urals F2 104 100 100 98 blend) (101) (100) (100) (n/a) Inflation (pct) F1 6.0 5.0 4.5 4.3 F2 6.0 5.0(4. 4.4 4.1 (4.8) 9) (4.4) (n/a) Capital F1 -90 -30 -10 0 inflow/outflow ($ F2 -90 -30 0 +15 bln) (-25) (0) (+20) (n/a) Capital investment F1 -2.4 2.4 1.6 4.7 ($ bln) F2 -0.1 6.1 7.3 8.1 (3.9) (5.6) (6.0) (n/a) Industrial output F1 1.0 1.7 1.6 2.0 (pct) F2 1.6 2.7 2.9 3.3 (2.2) (2.3) (2.0) (n/a) Retail sales (pct) F1 1.9 2.1 3.0 3.6 F2 2.4 3.3 4.1 4.2 (3.5) (4.4) (4.7) (n/a) Real wages (pct) F1 1.4 1.9 2.9 3.9 F2 1.8 2.7 4.1 5.0 (3.3) (3.8) (4.3) (n/a) Exports ($bln) F1 518 501 507 510 F2 518 508 521 531 (503) (507) (518) (n/a) Imports ($bln) F1 329 338 347 358 F2 336 351 367 388 (350) (367) (384) (n/a) Average F1 36.0 37.9 38.5 39.7 rouble/dollar rate F2 36.0 38.1 39.0 39.2 (33.9) (34.3) (34.9) (n/a) (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)