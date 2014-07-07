MOSCOW, July 7 Russia's economy grew by 1.2 percent in annual terms in the second quarter and by 1.1 percent in the first half of the year, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

The ministry forecasts gross domestic product growth of 0.4 percent this year, although Ulyukayev has said recently that this forecast might be revised upwards in the autumn.

Interfax news agency cited Ulyukayev as saying that Russia may see around $80 billion in net capital outflows in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)