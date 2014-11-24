MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that he estimated gross domestic product growth at 0.8 percent year-on-year in the period January-October.

The ministry formally predicts economic growth of 0.5 percent for 2014 as a whole, but its officials have said this may be an underestimate. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)