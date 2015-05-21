UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW May 21 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that his ministry predicted the economy would contract by 2.5 percent this year, according to comments posted on the Finance Ministry's official Twitter account.
Siluanov said the peak of the economic contraction would be in the third quarter of this year, the post showed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February