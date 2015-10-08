MOSCOW Oct 8 The Russian economy is on course for a 3.9 percent year-on-year contraction in the fourth quarter, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told a government meeting on Thursday.

Ulyukayev also said that the country's current account surplus would exceed $70 billion next year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Jason Bush)