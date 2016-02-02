UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's gross domestic product declined by 3.7 percent in 2015, the state statistics service said on Tuesday, confirming its preliminary estimate published on Jan. 25.
Russia is struggling to dig itself out of recession at a time when the price of oil, its main export, has seen a renewed plunge and as concerns about the global economy intensify. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February