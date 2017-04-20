GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
MOSCOW, April 20 Russia's finance ministry has "ambitious goals" of bringing the country's economic growth in to line with the world's average growth level of at least 3-3.5 percent, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
To boost the economy, which contracted 0.2 percent in 2016, Russia needs to implement structural reforms and, first of all, reduce its dependence on oil exports, Siluanov said.
This year, the government expects the economy to shrug off a collapse in oil prices and the impact of western sanction to expand by 2 percent.
Presenting his ministry's performance review, Siluanov said another way to spur the economy was to improve collection of taxes by solving an issues with Russia's large shadow economy. The shadow sector payroll exceeds 10 trillion roubles ($177.73 billion) a year, he said. ($1 = 56.2653 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13