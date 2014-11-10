RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING Nov 10 Russia and China intend to increase the amount of trade that is settled in yuan, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as he ruled out capital controls for Russia.
Speaking at an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, Putin vowed to keep Russia's foreign debt level below 15 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).
He also said Russia planned to use part of its "sovereign reserves" to improve access to loans to draw foreign investment. He did not elaborate.
"There will be no increase of sovereign debt," Putin said. "We are planning to keep it at a safe, manageable level of below 15 percent of GDP." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.