* Q3 GDP up 5.1 pct vs 3.4 pct in Q2

* GDP growth meets analysts' expectations

* Slowdown expected in Q4, 2012 (Adds quotes, background, detail)

By Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.1 percent in the third-quarter, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, with the figure meeting analyst expectations and suggesting economic expansion has gained speed in recent months.

In September, GDP grew 5.7 percent year-on-year, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said, which follows a 5.2 percent rise in August.

"The third quarter was fairly positive for the economy ... we can talk about growth gaining in pace," Klepach told reporters.

Reuters most recent poll showed that economists expect third-quarter economic expansion to reach 5.1 percent in annual terms.

The data suggests that the country is on track to achieve official forecasts of 4.1 percent GDP growth this year.

Klepach said that the ministry expects GDP growth to slow down in the fourth quarter to 3.8-3.9 percent.

The GDP data follows largely positive news from last week that showed Russia's economy remains seemingly resilient despite global economic turmoil and disappointing industrial output in September.

Last month, industrial production expanded at its slowest pace in nearly two years. .

This was outweighed by capital investment, seen by economists as an indicator of future output potential, real wages and unemployment coming in above analysts' expectations.

But analysts are unwilling to declare victory for Russia's economy in its desire to grow independent from global events.

"Taken in the context of slowing export demand and stagnation in the Russian industry and accounting for the rising risks for the global economy, we believe that the respective numbers for fourth-quarter 2011 and 2012 will be weaker than the September peak," Alexander Morozov, chief economist at HSBC in Moscow, said in a note.

Capital Economics sees Russia's economic growth slowing to 3.0 percent next year.

"That would not necessarily be a disaster given the dire outlook for the developed world," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"But since the economy has only just returned to pre-crisis levels of output, it would certainly be disappointing."

The official forecast sees Russia's GDP growing 3.7 percent next year.

Separately, Klepach said that capital flight from Russia is unlikely in the fourth quarter.

Some $18.7 billion left the country in the third quarter, taking the year-to-date figure to $49.3 billion - nearly up to the $50 billion of capital outflow envisaged by the central bank for the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)