Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's central bank left all key interest rates unchanged on Friday, taking a pause from narrowing the spread between lending and deposit rates and saying the current rates level provides an adequate balance between inflation and economic growth risks.
The central bank will also introduce as of Nov. 1 loans backed by non-market assets and second-party guarantees, saying that the banking sector indicates a demand for refinancing instruments.
For a story on the rate decision, please, click on .
Below is a table of the central bank's interest rates: KEY RATES CURRENT LEVEL
refinancing (refi) rate 8.25 pct min one-day repo rate 5.25 pct 1-day overnight deposit rate 3.75 pct DEPOSIT RATES 7-day deposit rate 3.75 pct 30-day deposit rate 5.50 pct 90-day deposit rate 6.50 pct FIXED RATES
fixed rate 1-day repo 6.50 pct
fixed rate 7-day repo 6.50 pct
fixed rate 30-day repo 6.50 pct
fixed rate 1-year repo 7.75 pct
fixed 1-day lombard rate 6.50 pct
fixed 7-day lombard rate 6.50 pct
fixed 30-day lombard rate 6.50 pct
("tom-next", "spot-next",
call deposit) overnight FX
swap (rouble) 8.25 pct
overnight credit rate 8.25 pct
90-day gold-backed loans 6.75 pct
up to 90-day loans backed by non-
market assets and guarantees 7.00 pct
91-180 day loans backed by non-
market assets and guarantees 7.50 pct
181-365 day loans backed by non-
market assets and guarantees 8.25 pct OTHER MINIMUM RATES
min 7-day repo rate 5.25 pct
min 3-month repo rate 6.75 pct
min 6-month repo rate 7.25 pct
min 12-month repo rate 7.75 pct
min 3-month lombard rate 6.75 pct
min 6-month lombard rate 7.25 pct
min 12-month lombard rate 7.75 pct BANKS' MINIMUM RESERVE REQUIREMENTS
for liabilities to
- non-resident corporates 5.50 pct
- private individuals 4.00 pct
- other liabilities 4.00 pct (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.