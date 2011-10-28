MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's central bank left all key interest rates unchanged on Friday, taking a pause from narrowing the spread between lending and deposit rates and saying the current rates level provides an adequate balance between inflation and economic growth risks.

The central bank will also introduce as of Nov. 1 loans backed by non-market assets and second-party guarantees, saying that the banking sector indicates a demand for refinancing instruments.

Below is a table of the central bank's interest rates: KEY RATES CURRENT LEVEL

refinancing (refi) rate 8.25 pct min one-day repo rate 5.25 pct 1-day overnight deposit rate 3.75 pct DEPOSIT RATES 7-day deposit rate 3.75 pct 30-day deposit rate 5.50 pct 90-day deposit rate 6.50 pct FIXED RATES

fixed rate 1-day repo 6.50 pct

fixed rate 7-day repo 6.50 pct

fixed rate 30-day repo 6.50 pct

fixed rate 1-year repo 7.75 pct

fixed 1-day lombard rate 6.50 pct

fixed 7-day lombard rate 6.50 pct

fixed 30-day lombard rate 6.50 pct

("tom-next", "spot-next",

call deposit) overnight FX

swap (rouble) 8.25 pct

overnight credit rate 8.25 pct

90-day gold-backed loans 6.75 pct

up to 90-day loans backed by non-

market assets and guarantees 7.00 pct

91-180 day loans backed by non-

market assets and guarantees 7.50 pct

181-365 day loans backed by non-

market assets and guarantees 8.25 pct OTHER MINIMUM RATES

min 7-day repo rate 5.25 pct

min 3-month repo rate 6.75 pct

min 6-month repo rate 7.25 pct

min 12-month repo rate 7.75 pct

min 3-month lombard rate 6.75 pct

min 6-month lombard rate 7.25 pct

min 12-month lombard rate 7.75 pct BANKS' MINIMUM RESERVE REQUIREMENTS

for liabilities to

- non-resident corporates 5.50 pct

- private individuals 4.00 pct

- other liabilities 4.00 pct (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)