MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's inflation has already peaked, a senior monetary official said on Tuesday, but there is no consensus within the central bank on whether to further tighten the gap between lending and deposit rates.

The bank tweaked its policy rates on Monday, saying it would reduce market volatility, and signalling that it intends to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

It raised its fixed deposit rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, while cutting its foreign exchange swap rate for roubles by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.

"Some people think that we need more (narrowing of the interest rate corridor), others believe it is enough. Let's see how we go through the first quarter," central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov told journalists on Tuesday on the sidelines of a financial conference.

Reducing the spread between the central bank's deposit and lending rates is part of its long-term strategy of shifting towards inflation targeting and away from controlling the rouble's exchange rate, which would allow the currency to float.

The International Monetary Fund has on numerous occasions urged Russia's monetary officials to streamline their policy instruments to one central rate and a band around it of 200 basis points.

On Monday, the central bank left key lending rates unchanged. The fixed one-day repo rate stands at 6.5 percent, the auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, and the overnight refinancing rate at 8.25 percent.

Inflation was stable at 6.5 percent in November, with virtually no changes in prices across a wide range of products. However, the rate remained above the central bank's 5-6 percent target.

"The peak of inflation is over, in our view. Inflation has started to decline and we do not see factors which could push inflation (higher)," Shvetsov said.

Speaking of the rouble floating band, Shvetsov said the central bank does not rule out a further widening but is satisfied with the current corridor for now.

The bank keeps the rouble in a floating band against a euro-dollar basket, comprised of 0.55 dollars and 0.45 euros, which last stood at 31.65-38.65 roubles per basket.

Russia's central bank buys foreign currencies closer to the lower boundary and starts selling dollars and euros when the rouble weakens towards the upper boundary. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Susan Fenton)