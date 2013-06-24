(Corrects Ulyukayev's central bank job title, name of Nabiullina's predecessor)

MOSCOW, June 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Belousov, who favours a big state role in the economy, as a Kremlin aide on Monday and named the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, to replace him as economy minister.

The Kremlin announced the decision as Elvira Nabiullina, a former aide to Putin, formally took over from Sergei Ignatyev as head of the central bank.

