BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
(Corrects Ulyukayev's central bank job title, name of Nabiullina's predecessor)
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Belousov, who favours a big state role in the economy, as a Kremlin aide on Monday and named the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, to replace him as economy minister.
The Kremlin announced the decision as Elvira Nabiullina, a former aide to Putin, formally took over from Sergei Ignatyev as head of the central bank.
(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov and Maya Dyakina, Editing by Timothy Heritagen John Stonestreet)
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes