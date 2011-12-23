MOSCOW, Dec 23 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Dec 0.7 0.7 0.5 1.5 1.1 CPI y/y 2011 6.4 6.5 6.2 7.3 8.8 CPI y/y 2012 7.0 7.1 6.0 9.0 n/a PPI m/m Dec 0.5 0.6 -0.7 1.6 1.0 PPI y/y 2011 15.3 15.0 12.0 16.8 16.7 PPI y/y 2012 8.5 9.6 5.5 14.8 n/a Industry output y/y Dec 3.5 3.5 2.7 4.2 6.3 Industry output y/y 2011 4.8 4.7 3.9 5.0 8.2 Industry output y/y 2012 3.1 3.2 2.5 4.7 n/a Retail sales y/y Dec 8.4 8.1 5.0 9.0 6.9 Retail sales y/y 2011 6.9 6.6 4.2 8.6 6.3 Retail sales y/y 2012 5.0 4.7 3.2 6.2 n/a Capital investment y/y Dec 7.5 7.4 4.0 10.0 13.3 Capital investment y/y 2011 6.0 6.3 3.8 8.1 6.0 Capital investment y/y 2012 5.0 5.1 2.0 8.5 n/a Real wages y/y Dec 5.9 4.8 1.5 7.2 6.3 Real wages y/y 2011 3.6 3.5 1.5 6.8 5.2 Real wages y/y 2012 4.0 3.7 2.0 5.6 n/a Unemployment rate pct Dec 6.6 6.6 6.2 6.9 5.4 Unemployment rate pct 2011 6.6 6.5 6.0 6.7 7.5 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.5 6.5 5.9 7.0 n/a GDP y/y 2011 4.0 4.0 3.8 4.3 4.0 GDP y/y 2012 3.2 3.1 1.7 4.5 n/a Budget balance pct GDP 2011 0.6 0.7 0.0 1.1 -4.0 Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -1.5 -1.4 -1.9 -0.5 n/a Trade balance bln$ Nov 16.0 15.8 13.1 17.4 n/a Trade balance bln$ 2011 191.9 188.7 166.7 206.0 151.6 Trade balance bln$ 2012 155.4 149.1 100.4 172.8 n/a C/A balance bln$ 2011 93.0 95.2 84.0 121.0 72.6 C/A balance bln$ 2012 50.0 46.9 15.0 77.5 n/a Net capital flows bln$ Dec -10.0 -10.3 -16.0 -2.5 -9.9 Net capital flows bln$ 2011 -80.0 -82.2 -90.0 -75.0 -35.3 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -40.0 -36.7 -65.0 -12.0 n/a INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate

December 8.25 8.23 8.00 8.25

end-Q1 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.50

end-Q2 2012 8.00 7.90 7.25 8.50

end-Q3 2012 7.75 7.94 7.25 9.00

end-Q4 2012 7.75 8.06 7.25 10.50 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate

December 5.25 5.23 5.00 5.25

end-Q1 2012 5.00 5.08 4.75 5.50

end-Q2 2012 5.00 4.98 4.75 5.50

end-Q3 2012 5.00 5.04 4.50 6.00

end-Q4 2012 5.00 5.19 4.50 7.50 C.bank overnight deposit rate

December 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75

end-Q1 2012 3.75 3.75 3.25 4.00

end-Q2 2012 3.75 3.81 3.00 5.00

end-Q3 2012 3.75 3.92 3.00 6.25

end-Q4 2012 3.75 3.98 3.25 6.50 C.bank reserve requirements for liabilities to non-residents

December 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50

end-Q1 2012 5.50 5.35 4.50 5.50

end-Q2 2012 5.50 5.39 4.00 6.50

end-Q3 2012 5.50 5.42 4.00 7.25

end-Q4 2012 5.50 5.44 4.00 7.50 C.bank reserve requirements for other liabilities

December 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

end-Q1 2012 4.00 3.98 3.50 4.50

end-Q2 2012 4.00 3.84 3.00 4.50

end-Q3 2012 4.00 3.78 3.00 4.50

end-Q4 2012 4.00 3.75 3.00 4.50 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 30.8 31.0 32.4 30.3

3-month 30.8 31.1 33.0 29.4

6-month 31.1 31.3 33.9 29.9

end-2012 30.9 31.1 33.6 28.6 Euro/rouble

1-month 40.7 40.9 42.2 39.9

3-month 40.3 40.5 42.4 38.5

6-month 40.2 40.4 43.4 37.5

end-2012 41.6 41.6 46.9 36.6 Basket/rouble

1-month 35.3 35.4 36.1 34.8

3-month 35.0 35.3 37.0 33.6

6-month 34.8 35.4 37.3 33.4

end-2012 35.8 35.8 39.0 33.2 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, Barclays Capital, Binbank, Citi, Credit Agricole, Danske bank, Gazprombank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Nomos Bank, Petrocommerce bank, Raiffeisen, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank took part in the poll.

