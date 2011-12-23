MOSCOW, Dec 23 Following are the results of a monthly
Reuters poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign
exchange outlook.
INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO
CPI m/m Dec 0.7 0.7 0.5 1.5 1.1
CPI y/y 2011 6.4 6.5 6.2 7.3 8.8
CPI y/y 2012 7.0 7.1 6.0 9.0 n/a
PPI m/m Dec 0.5 0.6 -0.7 1.6 1.0
PPI y/y 2011 15.3 15.0 12.0 16.8 16.7
PPI y/y 2012 8.5 9.6 5.5 14.8 n/a
Industry output y/y Dec 3.5 3.5 2.7 4.2 6.3
Industry output y/y 2011 4.8 4.7 3.9 5.0 8.2
Industry output y/y 2012 3.1 3.2 2.5 4.7 n/a
Retail sales y/y Dec 8.4 8.1 5.0 9.0 6.9
Retail sales y/y 2011 6.9 6.6 4.2 8.6 6.3
Retail sales y/y 2012 5.0 4.7 3.2 6.2 n/a
Capital investment y/y Dec 7.5 7.4 4.0 10.0 13.3
Capital investment y/y 2011 6.0 6.3 3.8 8.1 6.0
Capital investment y/y 2012 5.0 5.1 2.0 8.5 n/a
Real wages y/y Dec 5.9 4.8 1.5 7.2 6.3
Real wages y/y 2011 3.6 3.5 1.5 6.8 5.2
Real wages y/y 2012 4.0 3.7 2.0 5.6 n/a
Unemployment rate pct Dec 6.6 6.6 6.2 6.9 5.4
Unemployment rate pct 2011 6.6 6.5 6.0 6.7 7.5
Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.5 6.5 5.9 7.0 n/a
GDP y/y 2011 4.0 4.0 3.8 4.3 4.0
GDP y/y 2012 3.2 3.1 1.7 4.5 n/a
Budget balance pct GDP 2011 0.6 0.7 0.0 1.1 -4.0
Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -1.5 -1.4 -1.9 -0.5 n/a
Trade balance bln$ Nov 16.0 15.8 13.1 17.4 n/a
Trade balance bln$ 2011 191.9 188.7 166.7 206.0 151.6
Trade balance bln$ 2012 155.4 149.1 100.4 172.8 n/a
C/A balance bln$ 2011 93.0 95.2 84.0 121.0 72.6
C/A balance bln$ 2012 50.0 46.9 15.0 77.5 n/a
Net capital flows bln$ Dec -10.0 -10.3 -16.0 -2.5 -9.9
Net capital flows bln$ 2011 -80.0 -82.2 -90.0 -75.0 -35.3
Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -40.0 -36.7 -65.0 -12.0 n/a
INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX
C.bank refi rate
December 8.25 8.23 8.00 8.25
end-Q1 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.50
end-Q2 2012 8.00 7.90 7.25 8.50
end-Q3 2012 7.75 7.94 7.25 9.00
end-Q4 2012 7.75 8.06 7.25 10.50
C.bank one-day minimum repo rate
December 5.25 5.23 5.00 5.25
end-Q1 2012 5.00 5.08 4.75 5.50
end-Q2 2012 5.00 4.98 4.75 5.50
end-Q3 2012 5.00 5.04 4.50 6.00
end-Q4 2012 5.00 5.19 4.50 7.50
C.bank overnight deposit rate
December 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75
end-Q1 2012 3.75 3.75 3.25 4.00
end-Q2 2012 3.75 3.81 3.00 5.00
end-Q3 2012 3.75 3.92 3.00 6.25
end-Q4 2012 3.75 3.98 3.25 6.50
C.bank reserve requirements for liabilities to non-residents
December 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50
end-Q1 2012 5.50 5.35 4.50 5.50
end-Q2 2012 5.50 5.39 4.00 6.50
end-Q3 2012 5.50 5.42 4.00 7.25
end-Q4 2012 5.50 5.44 4.00 7.50
C.bank reserve requirements for other liabilities
December 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00
end-Q1 2012 4.00 3.98 3.50 4.50
end-Q2 2012 4.00 3.84 3.00 4.50
end-Q3 2012 4.00 3.78 3.00 4.50
end-Q4 2012 4.00 3.75 3.00 4.50
CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW
Dlr/rouble
1-month 30.8 31.0 32.4 30.3
3-month 30.8 31.1 33.0 29.4
6-month 31.1 31.3 33.9 29.9
end-2012 30.9 31.1 33.6 28.6
Euro/rouble
1-month 40.7 40.9 42.2 39.9
3-month 40.3 40.5 42.4 38.5
6-month 40.2 40.4 43.4 37.5
end-2012 41.6 41.6 46.9 36.6
Basket/rouble
1-month 35.3 35.4 36.1 34.8
3-month 35.0 35.3 37.0 33.6
6-month 34.8 35.4 37.3 33.4
end-2012 35.8 35.8 39.0 33.2
NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, Barclays Capital, Binbank, Citi, Credit
Agricole, Danske bank, Gazprombank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Nomos Bank,
Petrocommerce bank, Raiffeisen, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank took part in
the poll.
(Compiled by Maya Dyakina and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Stonestreet)