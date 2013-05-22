* Deficit seen at 0.6 pct of GDP in 2014, 0.7 pct in 2015 * Putin promised balanced budget by 2015 * Finance Ministry says spending will remain constrained By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, May 22 Russia is likely to run a budget deficit at least until 2016, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, a decision that would break a pre-election promise of President Vladimir Putin to balance the books by 2015. High oil prices, Moscow's major source of revenues, helped the state budget last year, but with crude lower this year and a global economic downturn, Russia cut its 2013 forecast for gross domestic product growth by a third to 2.4 percent. This has left the Finance Ministry scrambling for new revenue sources to cover the deficit, envisaged for 2013 at 0.6 percent of GDP. On Wednesday, the ministry raised its 2014-2016 deficit forecasts to between 0.6-0.7 percent of GDP, from 0.2 percent next year and no deficit in 2015. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov played down the forecast changes, saying budgets will remain prudent. "I think 0.6-0.7 percent (deficit of GDP) is not so terrible, taking into account we keep spending constrained," Siluanov told reporters. In late 2011, during his election campaign, Putin pledged to balance the budget by 2015 and maintain low public debt, echoing the goals of the then Finance Minster Alexei Kudrin. Kudrin left the government that year, disagreeing with the government's call for higher spending, especially on defence. The Russian government has decided to use oil and gas proceeds to cover a shortfall left by a downward revision of tax collection and privatisation receipts. Previously, the proceeds were to be transferred to one of the windfall oil revenue funds, the Reserve Fund, created as a safety net against external shocks such as falls in global oil prices. "It (the Reserve Fund) is enough in case of falling oil prices, deterioration of the situation in the macroeconomy, I do not see any risks here. Anyway, we will find instruments to finance expenditures," Siluanov added. The Reserve Fund stood at 2.65 trillion roubles as of May 1, or $84.9 billion, according the latest Finance Ministry data. Siluanov said the ministry seeks to work out a budget "manoeuvre" to meet planned expenditures, envisaged at 13.4 trillion roubles ($428 billion) in 2013. The ministry is considering raising dividend payout ratios for state-owned companies and postponing some of investment into the arms programme by two or three years. Following is the table with Finance Ministry's preliminary forecasts with previous estimates in brackets: 2013 2014 2015 2016 Deficit/GDP, % 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 (0.2) (0.0) Non-oil budget deficit/GDP, % Debt/GDP, % 11 11 11 11 Reserve Fund/GDP, % 4.0 3.7 3.0 3.4 ($1 = 31.2820 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)