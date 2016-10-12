MOSCOW, Oct 12 The Russian government will meet on Thursday to review 2017-2019 budget, taking into account a new set of macroeconomic forecasts. Below are the base forecasts by the economy ministry. The forecasts are used by the finance ministry in its budget planning. 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average oil price $41 $40 $40 $40 (barrel of Urals URL-E) Average USD/RUB rate 67.5 67.5 68.7 71.1 Inflation (pct) 5.8 4.0 4.0 4.0 GDP (pct) -0.6 0.2 0.9 1.2 Industrial output 0.4 1.1 1.7 2.1 (pct) Capital investment -3.7 -0.5 1.2 2.0 (pct) Retail sales (pct) -4.6 0.6 0.9 1.6 Real disposable -5.6 0.2 0.3 0.6 income (pct) Real wages (pct) 0.3 0.4 1.2 0.8 Unemployment (pct) 5.9 5.9 5.8 5.7 Current account $32 bln $30 bln $25 bln $25 bln surplus Net capital outflow $18 bln $20 bln $25 bln $25 bln (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Andrey Ostroukh)