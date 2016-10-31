MOSCOW, Oct 31 The Russian parliament will meet in November to review 2017-2019 budget, taking into account a new set of macroeconomic forecasts. Below are the base forecasts by the finance ministry that are used for budget planning. 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average oil price $41 $40 $40 $40 (barrel of Urals URL-E) Average USD/RUB rate 67.5 67.5 68.7 71.1 Inflation (pct) 5.8 4.0 4.0 4.0 GDP (pct) -0.6 0.6 0.9 1.2 Industrial output 0.4 1.1 1.7 2.1 (pct) Capital investment -3.7 -0.5 0.9 1.6 (pct) Retail sales (pct) -4.6 0.6 1.1 1.8 Real disposable -5.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 income (pct) Real wages (pct) 0.3 0.4 2.0 1.6 Unemployment (pct) 5.9 5.9 5.8 5.7 Current account $31.8 bln $29.6 bln $25.2 bln $25.3 bln surplus Net capital outflow $18 bln $20 bln $25 bln $25 bln (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Andrey Ostroukh)