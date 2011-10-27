MOSCOW, Oct 27 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 16 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on . INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Oct 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5 CPI y/y 2011 7.0 7.0 5.8 8.5 8.8 CPI y/y Q411 7.0 6.8 5.8 7.5 8.8 CPI y/y Q112 6.1 6.0 5.0 7.0 3.8 CPI y/y Q212 6.1 6.2 5.0 7.7 1.1 CPI y/y Q312 7.0 7.1 5.5 9.0 n/a CPI y/y 2012 7.4 7.2 6.0 9.0 n/a PPI m/m Oct 1.0 2.7 -0.6 17.0 2.2 PPI y/y 2011 12.5 12.7 9.3 15.9 16.7 Industry output y/y Oct 3.6 3.8 2.9 6.5 4.2 Industry output y/y 2011 4.8 4.7 3.5 5.5 8.2 Industry output y/y Q411 3.4 3.7 2.4 5.8 6.5 Industry output y/y Q112 3.1 3.1 1.3 4.9 5.9 Industry output y/y Q212 3.8 2.9 0.5 4.5 4.8 Industry output y/y Q312 3.5 3.8 2.5 5.8 5.1 Industry output y/y 2012 3.2 3.3 2.5 4.5 n/a Retail sales y/y Oct 8.5 8.4 6.4 9.2 7.3 Retail sales y/y 2011 6.3 6.2 4.3 8.0 6.3 Retail sales y/y 2012 4.0 4.2 3.0 6.4 n/a Capital investment y/y Oct 7.6 7.7 3.5 10.5 10.6 Capital investment y/y 2011 6.0 6.2 4.2 10.0 6.0 Capital investment y/y 2012 5.5 5.5 2.0 9.0 n/a Real wages y/y Oct 6.0 5.0 1.0 6.5 3.0 Real wages y/y 2011 3.8 3.9 2.5 6.7 5.2 Real wages y/y 2012 4.0 3.9 1.4 5.5 n/a Unemployment rate pct Oct 6.2 6.2 6.0 6.5 6.8 Unemployment rate pct 2011 6.7 6.7 6.2 7.2 7.5 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.3 6.4 6.2 6.6 n/a GDP y/y 2011 4.0 4.0 3.7 4.5 4.0 GDP y/y Q411 4.0 4.0 3.1 4.8 4.5 GDP y/y Q112 3.8 3.9 3.2 4.8 4.1 GDP y/y Q212 4.0 4.0 3.0 5.2 3.4 GDP y/y Q312 3.7 3.6 2.7 4.5 5.1 GDP y/y 2012 3.7 3.5 1.8 4.3 n/a Budget balance pct GDP 2011 0.0 0.0 -1.5 1.0 -4.0 Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -1.5 -1.3 -2.5 0.8 n/a Trade balance bln$ Sept 15.7 15.5 14.2 16.8 10.8 Trade balance bln$ 2011 184.0 184.5 153.6 209.0 151.6 Trade balance bln$ 2012 146.0 145.3 107.0 179.3 n/a C/A balance bln$ 2011 92.3 90.7 83.0 97.0 72.6 C/A balance bln$ 2012 50.0 48.6 10.0 78.8 n/a Net capital flows bln$ Oct -8.0 -8.2 -15.0 -5.0 -2.0 Net capital flows bln$ 2011 -65.0 -59.6 -70.0 -15.6 -33.6 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -15.0 -17.2 -40.0 7.0 n/a

CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 30.8 30.8 30.0 32.0

3-month 30.0 30.6 28.7 32.9

6-month 29.5 30.1 27.7 32.8

1-year 30.3 30.4 26.7 33.3

end-2012 30.5 30.4 27.1 33.6 Euro/rouble

1-month 42.6 42.5 41.5 43.5

3-month 42.0 41.6 39.6 43.4

6-month 41.4 41.3 39.4 43.3

1-year 42.5 42.8 40.5 46.4

end-2012 42.3 43.0 41.2 46.9 Basket/rouble

1-month 36.0 36.1 35.4 36.9

3-month 35.4 35.5 33.6 37.6

6-month 35.0 35.2 33.0 37.2

1-year 35.8 36.0 32.9 38.6

end-2012 35.7 36.1 33.5 39.0 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BDO, Binbank, BofAML, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Gazprombank, HSBC, ING, Nomos-Bank, Rosbank, Sberbank, TKB Capital, Troika, UralSib and VTB Capital took part in the poll.

For key Russian indicators click here <0#ECONRU>.