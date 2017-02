MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.7 in September year-on-year, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Tuesday.

That follows a 5.2 percent economic expansion in August.

In the third quarter of the year the economy expanded 5.1 percent, faster than the 3.4 percent seen in the preceding quarter, Klepach said.

The ministry's official forecast calls for 4.1 percent GDP growth this year.