MOSCOW, Nov 24 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 14 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Nov 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.8 CPI y/y Q411 7.0 6.9 6.2 7.5 n/a CPI y/y 2011 7.0 6.5 6.2 7.5 8.8 CPI y/y 2012 6.7 6.9 6.0 9.0 n/a PPI m/m Nov 0.5 0.6 -0.5 2.1 4.4 PPI y/y 2011 15.1 14.9 13.3 16.4 16.7 PPI y/y 2012 7.9 8.2 7.0 9.9 n/a Industry output y/y Nov 3.6 3.6 2.5 4.3 6.7 Industry output y/y Q411 3.6 3.5 2.4 4.5 6.5 Industry output y/y 2011 4.8 4.8 4.5 5.0 8.2 Industry output y/y 2012 3.3 3.3 2.5 4.5 n/a Retail sales y/y Nov 8.2 8.2 7.7 9.5 8.0 Retail sales y/y 2011 6.5 6.3 5.0 8.0 6.3 Retail sailes y/y 2012 4.0 4.0 3.0 6.2 n/a Capital investment y/y Nov 9.0 9.1 8.0 10.8 8.0 Capital investment y/y 2011 6.0 6.2 5.3 7.5 6.0 Capital investment y/y 2012 5.7 5.3 2.0 7.7 n/a Real wages y/y Nov 5.0 4.8 3.0 5.5 2.6 Real wages y/y 2011 3.1 2.8 1.5 3.5 5.2 Real wages y/y 2012 3.6 3.5 1.4 5.0 n/a Unemployment rate pct Nov 6.4 6.4 6.1 6.6 6.7 Unemployment rate pct 2011 6.7 6.7 6.2 7.2 7.5 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.6 6.5 6.0 7.0 n/a GDP y/y 2011 3.9 3.9 3.8 4.2 4.0 GDP y/y Q411 3.6 3.7 3.0 5.0 4.5 GDP y/y Q112 3.4 3.5 2.9 4.8 4.1 GDP y/y Q212 3.5 3.6 3.0 4.2 5.0 GDP y/y Q312 3.5 3.3 2.3 4.1 4.8 GDP y/y Q412 3.3 3.1 1.2 4.0 n/a GDP y/y 2012 3.2 3.1 1.7 4.0 n/a Budget balance pct GDP 2011 0.5 0. 3-1.4 1.0 -4.0 Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -1.5 -1.7 -3.1 -1.0 n/a Trade balance bln$ Oct 15.5 15.2 13.0 16.0 10.1 Trade balance bln$ 2011 187.5 188.3 165.0 209.0 151.6 Trade balance bln$ 2012 135.0 136.5 100.4 171.3 n/a C/A balance bln$ 2011 94.8 93.2 81.3 106.0 72.6 C/A balance bln$ 2012 40.0 45.1 15.0 87.5 n/a Net capital flows bln$ Nov -8.5 -7.8 -9.0 -5.0 -7.6 Net capital flows bln$ 2011 -73.6 -74.2 -80.0 -70.0 -35.3 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -39.4 -34.9 -65.0 0.0 n/a INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate

November 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25

end-Q4 2011 8.25 8.23 8.00 8.25

end-Q1 2012 8.00 8.06 7.50 8.25

end-Q2 2012 8.00 7.97 7.00 9.00

end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.11 7.00 10.50 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate

November 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25

end-Q4 2011 5.25 5.23 5.00 5.25

end-Q1 2012 5.25 5.09 4.75 5.25

end-Q2 2012 5.00 5.03 4.50 6.00

end-Q3 2012 5.00 5.22 4.50 7.50 C.bank overnight deposit rate

November 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75

end-Q4 2011 3.75 3.78 3.75 4.00

end-Q1 2012 3.75 3.75 3.50 4.00

end-Q2 2012 3.75 3.75 3.00 5.00

end-Q3 2012 3.75 3.97 3.00 6.50 C.bank reserve requirements for liabilities to non-residents

November 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50

end-Q4 2011 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50

end-Q1 2012 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50

end-Q2 2012 5.50 5.58 5.50 6.00

end-Q3 2012 5.50 5.58 5.50 6.00 C.bank reserve requirements for other liabilities

November 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

end-Q4 2011 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

end-Q1 2012 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

end-Q2 2012 4.00 4.08 4.00 4.50

end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.08 4.00 4.50 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 30.7 30.8 29.8 32.2

3-month 30.4 30.6 30.0 32.1

6-month 30.4 30.7 29.0 32.4

1-year 31.0 30.9 28.0 33.0

end-2012 30.6 30.7 28.0 33.6 Euro/rouble

1-month 41.7 41.7 40.4 42.8

3-month 40.5 40.7 40.1 42.0

6-month 40.7 40.9 40.0 42.0

1-year 42.0 41.9 40.6 42.8

end-2012 42.2 42.0 40.6 43.3 Basket/rouble

1-month 35.6 35.7 34.8 37.0

3-month 35.1 35.2 34.5 36.1

6-month 35.3 35.3 34.2 36.5

1-year 36.2 35.8 33.7 37.0

end-2012 36.0 35.9 33.7 37.5 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BDO, Binbank, BofAML, Citi, Credit Agricole, Gazprombank, JP Morgan, Nomos Bank, Raiffeisen, Rosbank, Sberbank, TKB and Troika took part in the poll.

