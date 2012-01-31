MOSCOW, Jan 31 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 21 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Jan 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.7 2.4 CPI y/y 2012 7.0 6.8 5.8 7.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q112 4.3 4.4 3.8 5.5 3.8 PPI m/m Jan 0.5 2.6 -0.1 14.5 2.2 PPI y/y 2012 8.6 8.8 4.4 14.0 12.0 Industry output y/y Jan 2.5 2.7 1.8 4.1 6.7 Industry output y/y 2012 3.3 3.4 2.5 5.4 4.7 Industry output y/y Q112 3.0 3.0 2.0 4.0 5.9 Retail sales y/y Jan 7.6 7.8 4.5 10.5 4.1 Retail sales y/y 2012 5.0 4.8 3.0 7.0 7.2 Capital investment y/y Jan 7.0 8.4 -2.7 30.0 -2.1 Capital investment y/y 2012 5.8 5.6 2.2 8.8 6.2 Real wages y/y Jan 6.7 6.6 0.4 10.5 1.3 Real wages y/y 2012 3.6 3.9 2.0 7.5 3.5 Unemployment rate pct Jan 6.5 6.6 6.2 7.1 7.8 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.3 6.4 6.0 7.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q112 6.5 6.5 6.2 6.8 7.5 GDP y/y 2012 3.5 3.4 2.3 4.7 N/A GDP y/y Q112 3.7 3.8 3.0 6.0 4.1 Budget balance pct 2012 -1.5 -1.0 -3.5 1.0 0.8

GDP Trade balance bln$ Dec 19.1 18.4 13.0 20.0 15.6 Trade balance bln$ 2012 164.2 161.3 124.3 208.0 N/A C/A balance bln$ 2012 70.4 63.4 31.3 105.0 101.1 Net capital flows bln$ Jan -7.0 -7.5 -11.0 -5.0 -11.7 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -17.5 -20.7 -61.0 10.0 -84.2 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate

February 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00

end-Q1 2012 8.00 7.75 7.50 8.00

end-Q2 2012 7.75 7.75 7.00 8.25

end-Q3 2012 7.75 7.75 7.00 8.25

end-Q4 2012 7.75 7.75 7.00 8.50 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate

February 5.25 5.25 5.00 5.25

end-Q1 2012 5.25 5.25 4.75 5.25

end-Q2 2012 5.25 5.00 4.50 5.50

end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.25 4.50 6.50

end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.25 4.50 7.00 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate

February 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.25

end-Q1 2012 6.00 6.00 5.75 6.25

end-Q2 2012 6.00 6.00 5.50 6.50

end-Q3 2012 6.00 6.00 5.50 7.50

end-Q4 2012 6.00 6.00 5.50 8.00 C.bank overnight deposit rate

February 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.25

end-Q1 2012 4.00 4.00 3.75 4.25

end-Q2 2012 4.00 4.00 3.75 4.50

end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.25 3.50 5.50

end-Q4 2012 4.25 4.25 3.50 6.00 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 31.0 30.8 29.4 31.5

3-month 31.0 31.0 29.4 32.7

6-month 31.5 31.3 29.0 32.8

end-2012 31.1 31.5 28.6 38.0

1-year 31.5 31.4 28.0 36.5 Euro/rouble

1-month 39.7 39.9 39.0 41.2

3-month 39.8 40.0 38.4 41.2

6-month 40.3 40.4 38.3 43.4

end-2012 41.2 41.0 35.5 46.9

1-year 41.2 40.4 34.0 45.8 Basket/rouble

1-month 34.8 34.9 34.0 35.8

3-month 34.8 35.1 34.0 36.5

6-month 35.0 35.4 34.2 36.9

end-2012 36.0 35.8 33.6 39.0

1-year 36.0 35.8 33.6 39.0 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, BNP Paribas, Capital Economics, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Otkritie, Petrocommerce, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sberbank, TKB Capital, UBS and UralSib took part in the poll.

For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)