Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 19 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Feb 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.8 CPI y/y 2012 6.5 6.5 3.8 8.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q112 4.0 4.2 3.6 5.5 3.8 PPI m/m Feb 0.5 2.6 -0.1 14.5 3.4 PPI y/y 2012 8.6 8.8 4.4 14.0 12.0 Industry output y/y Feb 1.1 1.0 -0.5 2.0 5.8 Industry output y/y 2012 3.1 3.3 2.5 4.5 4.7 Industry output y/y Q112 3.0 3.3 2.0 5.2 5.9 Retail sales y/y Feb 6.9 7.0 5.9 9.7 6.3 Retail sales y/y 2012 5.0 4.8 3.2 6.2 7.2 Capital investment y/y Feb 12.0 11.1 5.0 15.4 -0.4 Capital investment y/y 2012 5.3 5.5 2.2 8.8 6.2 Real wages y/y Feb 8.0 7.8 4.5 10.5 0.7 Real wages y/y 2012 2.8 3.5 0.5 7.4 3.5 Unemployment rate pct Feb 6.6 6.5 6.2 6.8 7.6 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.3 6.4 6.0 7.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q112 6.5 6.5 6.3 6.8 7.5 GDP y/y 2012 3.4 3.4 2.3 4.1 4.3 GDP y/y Q112 3.9 3.8 3.0 4.8 4.1 Budget balance pct 2012 -0.8 -0.8 -3.5 1.0 0.8

GDP Trade balance bln$ Jan 20.0 19.3 13.5 23.3 14.0 Trade balance bln$ 2012 165.4 166.3 132.8 189.0 N/A C/A balance bln$ 2012 70.0 66.6 34.7 80.0 101.1 Net capital flows bln$ Feb -9.0 -7.3 -11.0 0.0 -7.3 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -30.0 -31.8 -55.0 5.0 -84.2 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate

March 8.00 8.00 7.80 8.00

end-Q2 2012 7.75 7.80 7.50 8.00

end-Q3 2012 7.75 7.80 7.30 8.00

end-Q4 2012 7.75 7.70 7.00 8.30

end-Q1 2013 7.75 7.70 6.80 8.30 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate

March 5.25 5.20 5.00 5.30

end-Q2 2012 5.25 5.20 4.80 5.50

end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.20 4.50 6.50

end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.20 4.30 7.00

end-Q1 2013 5.25 5.00 4.00 5.50 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate

March 6.25 6.20 6.00 6.30

end-Q2 2012 6.25 6.10 5.80 6.50

end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.20 5.50 7.50

end-Q4 2012 6.00 6.20 5.30 8.00

end-Q1 2013 6.00 5.90 5.00 6.50 C.bank overnight deposit rate

March 4.00 4.00 3.80 4.00

end-Q2 2012 4.00 4.00 3.50 4.50

end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.10 3.30 5.50

end-Q4 2012 4.00 4.10 3.00 6.00

end-Q1 2013 4.25 3.90 2.80 4.30 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 29.7 29.8 29.0 30.9

3-month 30.4 30.1 29.0 31.6

6-month 30.7 30.4 29.0 32.0

end-2012 30.9 31.0 28.5 32.8

1-year 29.8 30.1 28.5 32.8 Euro/rouble

1-month 39.0 39.1 37.4 40.4

3-month 38.9 39.0 37.3 40.9

6-month 39.7 39.6 36.2 41.5

end-2012 40.7 40.1 33.4 43.0

1-year 40.0 39.3 32.2 42.1 Basket/rouble

1-month 33.8 34.0 33.3 35.2

3-month 34.1 34.1 33.0 35.3

6-month 34.9 34.6 32.5 36.1

end-2012 35.4 35.1 31.0 37.5

1-year 35.0 34.4 30.2 36.6 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, ING, JP Morgan, Nomos, Otkritie, Petrocommerce, Raiffeisen, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sberbank, Troika, UBS and UralSib took part in the poll.

For key Russian indicators click here.