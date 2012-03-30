MOSCOW, March 30 Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.

For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Mar 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.6 CPI y/y 2012 6.7 6.6 4.5 7.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q212 4.0 4.0 3.6 4.6 9.4 PPI m/m Mar 1.0 0.8 -0.3 1.3 1.4 PPI y/y 2012 7.3 8.1 4.4 12.1 12.0 Industry output y/y Mar 4.5 4.8 3.7 7.0 5.3 Industry output y/y 2012 4.0 3.8 2.5 5.0 4.7 Industry output y/y Q212 3.0 3.4 2.2 4.4 4.8 Retail sales y/y Mar 7.2 7.4 6.5 9.0 5.3 Retail sales y/y 2012 5.1 5.1 4.1 6.0 7.2 Capital investment y/y Mar 13.2 12.3 7.1 15.3 -0.3 Capital investment y/y 2012 6.2 6.3 3.8 8.8 8.3 Real wages y/y Mar 11.1 11.7 9.5 14.8 2.4 Real wages y/y 2012 3.6 3.6 2.4 5.5 4.2 Unemployment rate pct Mar 6.3 6.3 6.2 6.5 7.1 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.3 6.3 5.7 7.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q212 5.9 5.9 5.7 6.2 7.5 GDP y/y 2012 3.7 3.5 2.8 4.1 4.3 GDP y/y Q212 4.0 3.9 2.1 5.5 3.4 Budget balance pct 2012 -0.9 -0.7 -1.6 1.0 0.8

GDP Trade balance bln$ Feb 19.1 18.5 13.0 22.0 17.4 Trade balance bln$ 2012 170.0 170.8 132.8 196.0 198.1 C/A balance bln$ 2012 71.1 73.2 34.7 95.0 101.1 Net capital flows bln$ Mar -5.5 -5.7 -10.0 -3.0 -5.6 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -40.0 -38.8 -70.0 5.0 -84.2

INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate

April 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00

end-Q2 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.25

end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 9.25

end-Q4 2012 7.75 8.00 7.00 9.75

end-Q1 2013 7.75 7.75 6.75 8.25 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate

April 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25

end-Q2 2012 5.25 5.25 5.00 5.50

end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.25 4.75 6.50

end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.25 4.25 7.00

end-Q1 2013 5.25 5.00 4.00 5.50 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate

April 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.25

end-Q2 2012 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.50

end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.25 5.75 7.50

end-Q4 2012 6.25 6.25 5.25 8.00

end-Q1 2013 6.25 6.00 5.00 6.50 C.bank overnight deposit rate

April 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

end-Q2 2012 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.50

end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.00 3.50 5.50

end-Q4 2012 4.00 4.25 3.00 6.00

end-Q1 2013 4.25 4.00 2.75 4.50 CURRENCY OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble

1-month 29.60 29.82 29.20 30.75

3-month 30.19 30.18 29.30 31.49

6-month 30.19 30.62 29.25 32.55

end-2012 30.55 30.74 28.48 34.00

1-year 30.50 30.65 28.60 32.96 Euro/rouble

1-month 39.00 38.99 37.50 39.98

3-month 39.09 39.42 36.17 42.14

6-month 40.60 40.33 35.00 44.81

end-2012 40.80 40.02 33.44 45.90

1-year 41.00 39.67 32.16 43.01 Basket/rouble

1-month 33.84 33.95 32.99 34.90

3-month 34.07 34.22 32.50 35.88

6-month 34.81 34.99 31.84 37.77

end-2012 35.28 35.04 31.00 38.19

1-year 34.62 34.42 30.20 36.70 NOTE - Economists from Binbank, Capital Economics, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, HSBC, JP Morgan, O tkritie, Renaissance Capital, Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank, Tr oika Dialog, UB S a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll.

