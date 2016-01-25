UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 25 Russia's economy contracted by 3.7 percent in 2015, the country's statistics service said in a document published on its website on Monday, citing preliminary data.
The statistics service added that according to its estimates retail sales fell by 10 percent in 2015 and capital investment fell by 8.4 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February