MOSCOW, March 3 Russian firms made 8.4 trillion roubles ($115 billion) of profit in 2015, up 53 percent from corporate profit levels in 2014, official data showed on Thursday.

The data from Russia's statistics service show how far Russian companies have proved resilient during an economic crisis in which consumers have borne the brunt of the pain.

Large rises in profitability were seen in manufacturing (where net profits were up 65 percent), agriculture (up 45 percent) and fishing (up 5.7 times).

Companies in those sectors have benefited from the weaker rouble and restrictions on certain food imports from Western countries in relatiation for U.S. and European sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Profits rose far less in mining and energy firms, by 13 percent in annual terms for each.

Commodity prices including those for oil have slumped to multi-year lows in recent months as oversupply and demand fears linked to an economic slowdown in China have weighed.

However, these sectors have also benefited from a weaker rouble, which boosts the rouble value of dollar revenues.

Service sectors presented a mixed picture. While net profits doubled in real estate and rose over 50 percent in construction and trade, they rose by a modest 11 percent in telecoms. ($1 = 73.3762 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush)