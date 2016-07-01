MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's Reserve Fund fell by $0.38 billion in June, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, suggesting the decline was due to changes in the dollar-rouble rate as the ministry did not dip into the Fund to cover the budget deficit.

The ministry said the fund stood at $38.22 billion as of July 1, compared to $38.60 billion a month earlier.

In previous months, the ministry had sold significant amount of foreign currency from the fund to finance the budget deficit, but there were no sales in June, according to a finance ministry statement.

In roubles, the Reserve Fund was worth 2.456 trillion roubles on July 1, down from 2.554 on June 1.

The ministry also said that it had extended the deadline for the repayment of a 50 billion rouble deposit held by troubled state Vnesheconombank for three months until Sept. 8. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)