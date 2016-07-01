MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's Reserve Fund fell by
$0.38 billion in June, the Finance Ministry said on Friday,
suggesting the decline was due to changes in the dollar-rouble
rate as the ministry did not dip into the Fund to cover the
budget deficit.
The ministry said the fund stood at $38.22 billion as of
July 1, compared to $38.60 billion a month earlier.
In previous months, the ministry had sold significant amount
of foreign currency from the fund to finance the budget deficit,
but there were no sales in June, according to a finance ministry
statement.
In roubles, the Reserve Fund was worth 2.456 trillion
roubles on July 1, down from 2.554 on June 1.
The ministry also said that it had extended the deadline for
the repayment of a 50 billion rouble deposit held by troubled
state Vnesheconombank for three months until Sept. 8.
