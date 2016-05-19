MOSCOW May 19 The contraction of the Russian economy will be smaller this year than earlier expected thanks to monetary and fiscal policies that have cushioned the shocks, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The IMF expects Russia's gross domestic product to contract by around 1.5 percent this year, against earlier estimates of 1.8 percent decline. Next year, GDP is seen rising 1 percent, while earlier the Fund had estimated growth of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)